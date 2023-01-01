Cherry Chocolate Widow
Cherry Chocolate Widow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Chemdawg and Pre-95 White Widow. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cherry Chocolate Widow is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Grow West Cannabis Co, the average price of Cherry Chocolate Widow typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cherry Chocolate Widow’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Chocolate Widow, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Cherry Chocolate WidowOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cherry Chocolate Widow products near you
Similar to Cherry Chocolate Widow near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—