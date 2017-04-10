Cherry Sherbet is an indica-dominant delight. This stinky sweet herb is the genetic cross of Sour Sherbet and Cherry Pie. These heavy-hitting buds will smoke sweet and tangy, settling behind the eyes and melting over the body, coating the smoker in a warm physical buzz coupled with an unlifted cerebral haze. Pack a bowl of this fine flower to help combat depression and chronic anxiety.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
34
patmgallagher
scarbarough
IndicaLover14
Michael9000
BEthePoet
Find Cherry Sherbet nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cherry Sherbet nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Cherry Sherbet
Hang tight. We're looking for Cherry Sherbet nearby.