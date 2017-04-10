ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 34 reviews

Cherry Sherbet

Cherry Sherbet

Cherry Sherbet is an indica-dominant delight. This stinky sweet herb is the genetic cross of Sour Sherbet and Cherry Pie. These heavy-hitting buds will smoke sweet and tangy, settling behind the eyes and melting over the body, coating the smoker in a warm physical buzz coupled with an unlifted cerebral haze. Pack a bowl of this fine flower to help combat depression and chronic anxiety.     

Effects

Relaxed 43%
Happy 39%
Euphoric 30%
Aroused 26%
Sleepy 26%
Stress 39%
Pain 30%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 26%
Cramps 17%
Dry eyes 26%
Dry mouth 26%
Dizzy 21%
Anxious 8%
Paranoid 8%

Reviews

34

Avatar for patmgallagher
Member since 2016
I had to smoke this a few times to feel confident in understanding it enough to review it. a solid smoke but was definitely not the knockout night time indica that the budtender described it as. its a lazy feeling but feels headier more than body. i work a very fast paced physical job and i seek ind...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for scarbarough
Member since 2015
Wonderful high, best sex weed we've found, hits hard so you don't need much
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for IndicaLover14
Member since 2016
The strain is the best Weed I've smoked besides Gorilla glue! Taste great, hits smooth,and leaves you high for hours! Best for night time use to go to sleep! This strain will have you feeling good and dreaming right away!!😆Good for pain too!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Michael9000
Member since 2016
It's currently 3:43 and I'm laying in my bathroom listening to music because I have trouble sleeping. This shit is a must!!! This is a strain where you could watch tv and pass out whenever you want. Great for late night Seshs.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for BEthePoet
Member since 2016
This strain is an invigorating buzz that starts in the head and flows through the whole body. 😍
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedTinglyUplifted
Find Cherry Sherbet nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cherry Sherbet nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Strain
Cherry Sherbet

