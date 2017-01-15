Cherry Thunder Fuck is an ultra-pungent strain with unique, long-lasting effects. Created by breeding a Cherry Bomb mother with a Maple Leaf Indica x Matanuska Thunder Fuck cross, Cherry Thunder Fuck offers an array of pungent, earthy aromas wrapped in the smell of overripe cherries. With elevated euphoria and a pleasant pressure behind the eyes, this Canadian native works to relieve minor pain while infusing the mind with uplifting alertness. Enjoy Cherry Thunder Fuck to calm the body while stimulating the appetite and improving mood.
