ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cherry Thunder Fuck
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Cherry Thunder Fuck

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.8 35 reviews

Cherry Thunder Fuck

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 35 reviews

Cherry Thunder Fuck

Cherry Thunder Fuck is an ultra-pungent strain with unique, long-lasting effects. Created by breeding a Cherry Bomb mother with a Maple Leaf Indica x Matanuska Thunder Fuck cross, Cherry Thunder Fuck offers an array of pungent, earthy aromas wrapped in the smell of overripe cherries. With elevated euphoria and a pleasant pressure behind the eyes, this Canadian native works to relieve minor pain while infusing the mind with uplifting alertness. Enjoy Cherry Thunder Fuck to calm the body while stimulating the appetite and improving mood.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

35

more reviews
write a review

Find Cherry Thunder Fuck nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cherry Thunder Fuck nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Cherry Thunder Fuck

Lineage

First strain parent
Maple Leaf Indica
parent
Second strain parent
Matanuska Thunder Fuck
parent
Strain
Cherry Thunder Fuck

Products with Cherry Thunder Fuck

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cherry Thunder Fuck nearby.

Most popular in