HybridTHC 25%CBD

Cherry Treat

Cherry Treat is a cannabis strain bred by Forever 46 LLC from undisclosed genetics and released in 2023. Cherry Treat has an arousing, joyful, hunger-inducing effect that also mitigates stress and pain. It has a unique profile of hops, spice, citrus and flowery notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Treat, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

