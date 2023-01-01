stock photo similar to Chikitaz
Hybrid

Chikitaz

Compound Genetics’ foundational member Chris Lynch has evolved into his new label Cipher Genetics. The first to the session? Chikitaz—his cross of Banana Runtz to Gelato 41 and Z. You can see Chris not exactly playing it safe, but ensuring there’s money in the bank by working with these three top flavors. Seed packs went for $250 for 12 feminized seeds in 2023. Hunt for that perfect, ephemeral twist of Tropical Banana on top of the best-selling Runtz.

Similar to Chikitaz near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
