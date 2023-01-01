stock photo similar to Chilled Cherries
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Chilled Cherries

Chilled Cherries is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie and Gelato. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Chilled Cherries is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Chilled Cherries typically ranges from $10-$15. We are still learning about Chilled Cherries’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chilled Cherries, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



