Buy Royal Gorilla weed near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Royal Gorilla products near you
Royal Gorilla sensations
Royal Gorilla helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar to Royal Gorilla near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—