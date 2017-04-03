Chocolate Drop is the supposed cross of Chocolate Kush and Lowryder. This indica-dominant hybrid produces squat plants with tree-shaped buds that reek of incense, cocoa, pungent earth, and citrus. The effects are relaxing but not overly sedative, offering a kind, uplifting euphoria. Enjoy Chocolate Drop throughout the day to help relieve stress, improve mood, and manage anxiety.
