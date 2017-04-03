ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

5 2 reviews

Chocolate Drop

Chocolate Drop

Chocolate Drop is the supposed cross of Chocolate Kush and Lowryder. This indica-dominant hybrid produces squat plants with tree-shaped buds that reek of incense, cocoa, pungent earth, and citrus. The effects are relaxing but not overly sedative, offering a kind, uplifting euphoria. Enjoy Chocolate Drop throughout the day to help relieve stress, improve mood, and manage anxiety.

Lineage

First strain parent
Lowryder
parent
Second strain parent
Chocolate Kush
parent
Strain
Chocolate Drop

