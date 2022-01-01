Chocolate Oranges
Chocolate Oranges effects are mostly energizing.
Chocolate Oranges potency is higher THC than average.
Chocolate Oranges is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mint Chocolate Chip and Orange Valley OG. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Chocolate Oranges is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chocolate Oranges effects make them feel talkative, tingly, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chocolate Oranges when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is terpinolene. Chocolate Oranges features an aroma and flavor profile of lemon, pine, and wood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chocolate Oranges, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Chocolate Oranges sensations
Chocolate Oranges helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
