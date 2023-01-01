Cinnabom
Cinnabom is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hot Lixz #3 and OG Eddy. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Cinnabom is a delightful and well-balanced strain known for its sweet and spicy flavor profile and its versatility in delivering a satisfying experience to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. With a THC content averaging around 18%, Cinnabom provides a moderate to strong high, making it suitable for users seeking relaxation and euphoria. Leafly customers report that Cinnabom's effects include feeling relaxed, uplifted, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cinnabom when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced genetics offer both physical and mental relief. Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, Cinnabom features flavors like sweet cinnamon, hints of bubblegum, and a touch of earthiness. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, contributing to its spicy and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Cinnabom typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it an affordable option for those seeking a flavorful and well-balanced hybrid. Cinnabom is a strain that brings together the best of both worlds, offering a delightful taste and a satisfying high. If you've had the pleasure of trying Cinnabom, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.
