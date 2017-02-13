ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Citrus Kush
Hybrid

4.2 82 reviews

Citrus Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 82 reviews

Citrus Kush

Citrus Kush is a fresh and fruity blast for the senses. As the name implies, this indica-dominant hybrid has a deep citrus aroma with darker, muskier tones that support the theory of some Master Kush genetics. The taste follows suit with a sweet and sour mix that will bring to mind a bright bowl of lemons, limes, and oranges. Citrus Kush’s effects will be strong in both the head and body, providing a mood boost that leaves consumers happy (if a little out of it).

Effects

63 people reported 455 effects
Happy 65%
Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 36%
Hungry 34%
Stress 26%
Anxiety 20%
Pain 19%
Depression 14%
Fatigue 11%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 14%
Anxious 11%
Dizzy 6%

Reviews

82

Avatar for DamyaNH
Member since 2013
I bought this in my local shop, and I have never tried it before. When I got home I rolled it, and it rolled perfectly. It's sticky, and it smells really fruity. When I lighted up my spliff and took my first hit, It tasted wonderfully refreshing, like citrus fruit, and I felt really good around othe...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeUplifted
Avatar for jahhh
Member since 2011
Really great smoke. Smoked it smells piney, woody. Tastes of many citrus flavors, very sweet and long lasting. A must smoke for the taste junkies out there.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoric
Avatar for JloSmokey
Member since 2014
Nice good, focused, High...A happy high!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappySleepyTalkative
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Great stuff. love the smell of the smoke, highly recommend
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricTalkative
Avatar for kushKid66
Member since 2015
I keeps you high for a long tyme and very uplifting
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Photos

