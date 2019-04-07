ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Citrus Rush

A collaboration between Archive Seed Bank and ORGNKID, Citrus Rush is a cross between Skunk Tangerine and Do-Si-Dos that produces frosty, potent buds. Balancing the dominant flavors of the two strains, Citrus Rush's flavor profile is smooth like ice cream. This strain offers a powerful high that can be invigorating in small doses, but is more sedative in large quantities.

Member since 2014
Intense tangerine flavor! More overwhelmingly flavorful than the best tangerines I have had in my life, not to mention the flavor lingers forever. The medication strikes me as sativa hybrid as it gets me smiling, talkative, and out in the sunshine. But too much can lead to a nap.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyTalkative
Member since 2017
talkative, friendly, and still on-point mentally. perfect hybrid. this is my first review and i have smoked hundreds of strains lol this is how good i feel
FocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Member since 2018
After I stopped coughing my lungs out I felt a real frontal cortex buzz that spread out to my chest and tummy I just got done eating lunch but a candy bar sounds good right now, I had it in form of honeycomb concentrate and am still feeling good after an hour, no couch lock and I kinda wanna vacuum ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

Do-Si-Dos
Citrus Rush

