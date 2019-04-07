A collaboration between Archive Seed Bank and ORGNKID, Citrus Rush is a cross between Skunk Tangerine and Do-Si-Dos that produces frosty, potent buds. Balancing the dominant flavors of the two strains, Citrus Rush’s flavor profile is smooth like ice cream. This strain offers a powerful high that can be invigorating in small doses, but is more sedative in large quantities.
