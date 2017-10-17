ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Clementine's Terpentine
Hybrid

4.5 2 reviews

Clementine’s Terpentine

Clementine’s Terpentine by Taste Budz is a skunky 24K Gold phenotype that smells like turpentine. Turpentine, for those who don’t know, is a solvent rendered from the resin of tree, usually pine trees. This hybrid strain has dense, bulbous nugs and delicate orange hairs. The buds give off a sour, sweet aroma and can help you get physically active or mentally engaged.

Reviews

2

Member since 2015
When I first stumbled upon this strain, I thought what the heck is that smell. It wasn't pungent, but it had a very strong pine smell. It finally hit me the smell as turpentine like. The bud was gold with orange leaves. The buds were dense, and gave a good amount of flower when I used it in a grind...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for QueenofPotland
Member since 2018
A nice pine smell to it, with a similar taste that has a hint of citrus. Drags pretty smooth, especially for a strain described as skunky. Creates a focused lifted sort of mood, aware, but not paranoid. Got as a pre-roll in a sale from Nectar. Would definitely recommend.
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedUplifted
Photos

Lineage

24k Gold
Strain
Clementine’s Terpentine

