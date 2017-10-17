Clementine’s Terpentine by Taste Budz is a skunky 24K Gold phenotype that smells like turpentine. Turpentine, for those who don’t know, is a solvent rendered from the resin of tree, usually pine trees. This hybrid strain has dense, bulbous nugs and delicate orange hairs. The buds give off a sour, sweet aroma and can help you get physically active or mentally engaged.
