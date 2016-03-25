ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Clockwork Orange
Hybrid

5 3 reviews

Clockwork Orange

aka Clockwork

Clockwork Orange

Originally a clone-only hybrid and later released in seed form by breeders Riot Seeds, Clockwork Orange is thought to be some sort of G13/Black Widow cross.  Because of its compact bushy stature and incredible potency, it has long been sought after by growers and breeders alike.  Combining a heavy indica stone with an intense Haze-like head high, Clockwork Orange is not for the novice cannabis consumer.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

3

Find Clockwork Orange nearby

Photos

Lineage

Black Widow
G13
Clockwork Orange

Products with Clockwork Orange

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Clockwork Orange, Super Sour OG, Hemlock, Pineapple OG, and More
