Originally a clone-only hybrid and later released in seed form by breeders Riot Seeds, Clockwork Orange is thought to be some sort of G13/Black Widow cross. Because of its compact bushy stature and incredible potency, it has long been sought after by growers and breeders alike. Combining a heavy indica stone with an intense Haze-like head high, Clockwork Orange is not for the novice cannabis consumer.
