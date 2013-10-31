ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Black Widow
Hybrid

4.1 319 reviews

Black Widow

Black Widow

Originally created by legendary breeder Shantibaba when he was co-owner of Green House Seeds, Black Widow was then known as White Widow. When Shantibaba left GHS and found Mr. Nice Seeds, he took the original Brazilian sativa mother and South Indian indica-dominant hybrid father with him to recreate his world renowned White Widow seeds. Because GHS and others were selling seeds with the name White Widow, he changed the name to Black Widow to create a distinction between them. Black Widow is now considered by many to be the only “true” White Widow available in seed form, as Mr. Nice is the lone seed breeder to possess the original parental genetics.

Happy 56%
Relaxed 55%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 37%
Hungry 29%
Stress 35%
Pain 24%
Anxiety 23%
Depression 17%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 11%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 6%

Reviews

319

Lineage

First strain parent
South Indian Sativa
parent
Second strain parent
South American
parent
Strain
Black Widow
Strain child
Clockwork Orange
child

