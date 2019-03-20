ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A limited release from Dynasty Genetics, CloudCap is a hybrid cross of Pre-98 Bubba, 3 Kings, and Huckleberry. Expect dense, resinous buds with a flavor profile of sweet berries, rich coffee, and chocolate followed up by a diesel finish. For any lover of OG genetics, CloudCap is a great addition to your stash jar.

Disclaimer: newbie smoker, here. I pay attention to every little nuance. :) This came as a house pre-roll which I broke down and packed into a bowl for my bong. The hit was barely noticeable as far as any harshness, and the effects settled in after about 5 minutes. Mostly felt them at eye level, bu...
HappyHungryRelaxedTinglyUplifted
I love this strain. One of my favorites. It makes me feel so energized, happy, & thoughtful. I’ve only ever smoked it alone so idk what it’s like in group situations, but I think it would work great then too! A strain that’s great for giggles & fun lol
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Huckleberry
parent
Second strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
CloudCap

