A limited release from Dynasty Genetics, CloudCap is a hybrid cross of Pre-98 Bubba, 3 Kings, and Huckleberry. Expect dense, resinous buds with a flavor profile of sweet berries, rich coffee, and chocolate followed up by a diesel finish. For any lover of OG genetics, CloudCap is a great addition to your stash jar.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
3
Find CloudCap nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry CloudCap nearby.
Lineage
Products with CloudCap
Hang tight. We're looking for CloudCap nearby.