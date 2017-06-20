Club 69 is a special strain crafted by Karma Genetics that was named after the Dutch coffeeshop Club 69. This Kushy cross of Karmarado OG and Biker Kush is a knockout for consumers looking for a heavy, restful indica-dominant strain. The terpene profile is a mixture of gas and pine, leaving the consumer with clean floral notes on the exhale. Enjoy this strain with care as the effects have been known to be powerfully sedative with continued consumption.