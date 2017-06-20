ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

3 reviews

Club 69

Club 69

Club 69 is a special strain crafted by Karma Genetics that was named after the Dutch coffeeshop Club 69. This Kushy cross of Karmarado OG and Biker Kush is a knockout for consumers looking for a heavy, restful indica-dominant strain. The terpene profile is a mixture of gas and pine, leaving the consumer with clean floral notes on the exhale. Enjoy this strain with care as the effects have been known to be powerfully sedative with continued consumption.

This strain is pretty relaxing. It's definitely heavy. I like the exhale taste of it. About 5 minutes after I started getting sleepy. Great for stress too
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
I really enjoyed this strain definitely a heavily sedative (which is what I need).I also noticed it made me very relaxed. I will definitely be on the lookout for this one.
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
I grew 5 plants from seed and where different phenos but all with same characters in common, indica dominant strain that produces lots of huge head trichomes with a sweet creamy floral aroma in all phenos really potent effect
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
