Code Blue effects are mostly calming.
Code Blue potency is higher THC than average.
Code Blue is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, euphoric, and giggly. Code Blue has 16% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Code Blue, before let us know! Leave a review.
Code Blue sensations
Code Blue helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
