Indica

4.6 36 reviews

Commerce City Kush

Commerce City Kush

Commerce City Kush by Rare Dankness is a pungent indica-dominant strain with intense effects. Created by crossing Chemdawg 4 and Rare Dankness #1, this strain delivers fuel-forward aromas and strong physical effects. It hits right between the eyes and lingers, offering a strong cerebral buzz that sinks into the body. Enjoy Commerce City Kush in the early evening or in a place you intend to stay, as the mental and physical effects can be arresting. The breeder recommends utilizing this strain for GI issues, depression, migraines, and nausea. 

Effects

25 people reported 189 effects
Relaxed 68%
Euphoric 52%
Happy 44%
Sleepy 36%
Hungry 28%
Stress 52%
Pain 48%
Insomnia 40%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 32%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 8%

Reviews

36

Lineage

First strain parent
Rare Dankness #1
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog 4
parent
Strain
Commerce City Kush

