Confucius Kush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Confucius Kush.
Confucius Kush strain effects
Confucius Kush strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 13% of people say it helps with Pain
- 13% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
