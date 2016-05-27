ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cookie Jar

Cookie Jar is a dessert blend of Platinum Girl Scout Cookies crossed with White Fire Alien OG. This sweet treat exhibits a telltale aroma of baked cookies, and the strain’s effects are native to the Cookies family: blissful euphoria coupled with full-body relaxation. Consider using Cookie Jar as a preemptive remedy for headaches, anxiety, or insomnia.

I heard from the cultivator here in town that this is a "Forum Cut" of Girl Scout Cookies.... another top shelf flower..Ü. In Illinois there are so many strains to choose from, we are slowly getting it. Everyone wants to take pride in the process from cultivator to budtender. Pharmacannis got this s...
feelings
ArousedEuphoric
This strain started out very uplifting and Euphoric, this feeling lasted quite some time. Then I got very hungry. About twenty minutes after, i started to feel slow and sleepy.
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Had a huge headache before I smoked, and after it hit me, it was like it dissapeared. The active sativa high you get at first is amazing, and by the end you feel chill and sleepy. Wonderful strain.
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Man just one bowl of this stuff and my whole body and mind just feel so calm and light. This stuff is the bomb
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
I have tried several strains looking for my "GoTo,"it! I suffer chronic pain from nerve impingment. I use an oral form of in CBD. I smoke Cookie jar strain,it gives just enough THC benefit for my anxiety and depression. This strain has a Sativa effect to motivate,but an overall Indicate relaxation...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Lineage

White Fire Alien OG
Platinum GSC
Cookie Jar

New Strains Alert: Durban Cookies, Cookie Jar, The Ooze, Strawberry Milkshake, and More
