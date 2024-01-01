stock photo similar to Cookie Stomper
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Cookie Stomper

Cookie Stomper is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Stomper and Thin Mint GSC. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cookie Stomper is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Cookie Stomper typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cookie Stomper’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cookie Stomper, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

