Hybrid

4.6 112 reviews

Cookie Wreck

aka GSC Wreck, Cookie Trainwreck, GSC Trainwreck

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 112 reviews

Cookie Wreck

Cookie Wreck, also called Cookie Trainwreck, is a hybrid cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Trainwreck bred by CannaVenture Seeds. A subtle cookie-like aroma radiates from its dense buds, but more distinct fruity flavors come out on the exhale. This hybrid’s potency is enough to make both parents proud as its cerebral euphoria and full-body effects hit like a freight train. 

Effects

75 people reported 551 effects
Relaxed 58%
Euphoric 56%
Happy 52%
Uplifted 37%
Focused 24%
Pain 40%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 25%
Muscle spasms 17%
Dry mouth 16%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%
Anxious 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

112

Lineage

First strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Cookie Wreck

New Strains Alert: Michael Phelps OG, White Slipper, Ganesh Berry, Cookie Wreck, and More
Most popular in