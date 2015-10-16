Cookie Wreck, also called Cookie Trainwreck, is a hybrid cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Trainwreck bred by CannaVenture Seeds. A subtle cookie-like aroma radiates from its dense buds, but more distinct fruity flavors come out on the exhale. This hybrid’s potency is enough to make both parents proud as its cerebral euphoria and full-body effects hit like a freight train.
