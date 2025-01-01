Cool Stix is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Cool Stix is a cross of the strains Pixie Stix x Milk & Cookies. Cool Stix is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Cool Stix is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.



