Pixie Stix
Pixie Stix is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Sherbert BX1. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Pixie Stix has a sweet and fruity aroma that’s reminiscent of the candy it’s named after. Pixie Stix is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pixie Stix effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pixie Stix when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Pixie Stix features flavors like grape, citrus, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Pixie Stix typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Pixie Stix is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is great for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pixie Stix, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Pixie StixOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pixie Stix products near you
Similar to Pixie Stix near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—