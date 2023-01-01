Coughy Cake
Coughy Cake is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and GMO x TK Skunk. This strain is a potent and flavorful smoke that will make you cough and smile at the same time. Coughy Cake is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Coughy Cake effects include tingly, happy, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Coughy Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and lack of appetite. Bred by MAC Cultivation, Coughy Cake features flavors like sweet, earthy, and skunky. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Coughy Cake typically ranges from $40-$50 per eighth. This strain is a rare and exclusive find that is only available at select dispensaries in Massachusetts. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Coughy Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Coughy CakeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Coughy Cake products near you
Similar to Coughy Cake near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—