- Peppery
- Citrus
- Herbal
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1
Find Crazy Glue nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Crazy Glue nearby.
Similar strains
Lineage
Products with Crazy Glue
Hang tight. We're looking for Crazy Glue nearby.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Crazy Glue nearby.
Hang tight. We're looking for Crazy Glue nearby.