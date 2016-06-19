ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Crimea Blue is a hybrid strain bred by Barney's Farm that is a cross between Blueberry and Crimean hash plant.  This short plant completes flowering in 8 to 9 weeks and produces higher than average yields.   

Happy 56%
Relaxed 56%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 47%
Uplifted 47%
Pain 60%
Stress 47%
Insomnia 43%
Depression 34%
Nausea 26%
Dizzy 17%
Dry eyes 8%
Dry mouth 8%
Headache 4%

Avatar for antennae
Member since 2012
Crimea Blue has a lovely blueberry-esque scent and flavor making it a great choice for those who appreciate fruity strains. This is one of my go-to strains for dealing with insomnia. It's also good for appetite enhancement. I find it very relaxing with a nice body effect. There are few if any ...
HappyHungrySleepyUplifted
Avatar for brett.life
Member since 2012
Overall great taste nice smooth smoke almost like a more sophisticated Top Shelf Blue Dream. Nice Steady oncoming high that lasts and lasts without any noticable negative side affects oddly enough except feeling almost none if any pain for once which is so awesome to someone in constant pain like me...
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for theweedman707
Member since 2013
Amazing strain. Smells like earthy pine and citrus. Taste similar to smell.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricSleepyTingly
Avatar for Free_Byrd
Member since 2013
A very merry surprise for me. I really enjoyed the uplifting energetic push I got from this medicine. It was a creeper when vaped, that hit full tilt while grocery shopping (last hour of X-mas eve). Any medication that can make that fun is excellent by me. Unfortunately, the first two hours were spe...
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for xXXKobeKushxXx
Member since 2018
Sehr würzig im Joint. Jedoch riecht es flüchtig die. Wirkung ich Sitz auf der Couch und hab Hunger, soviel dazu. Meine Dose hat einen Gehalt von 21% THC und weniger als 0.5% CBD. Der Stain kommt von Spektrum Cannabis.
CreativeHungryRelaxed
Lineage

Eastern European
Blueberry
Crimea Blue

