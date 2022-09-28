Crooked River Blues
Crooked River Blues effects are mostly calming.
Crooked River Blues potency is higher THC than average.
Crooked River Blues is an indica marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Crooked River Blues - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Crooked River Blues sensations
Crooked River Blues helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
