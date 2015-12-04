Crosswalker is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain that crosses Skywalker OG and Blueberry. When consumed, you will notice an earthy, sweet, and citrus undertone that lingers in your mouth. You’ll be left with a happy and euphoric feeling, but be careful consuming too much of this strain at once, as you may be on the couch longer than you would have expected.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
9
Find Crosswalker nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Crosswalker nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Crosswalker
Hang tight. We're looking for Crosswalker nearby.