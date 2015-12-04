ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.4 9 reviews

Crosswalker

aka Crosswalker OG

Crosswalker

Crosswalker is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain that crosses Skywalker OG and Blueberry. When consumed, you will notice an earthy, sweet, and citrus undertone that lingers in your mouth. You’ll be left with a happy and euphoric feeling, but be careful consuming too much of this strain at once, as you may be on the couch longer than you would have expected.

9

Lineage

First strain parent
Mazar x Blueberry OG
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Crosswalker

