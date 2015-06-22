ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.7 47 reviews

Crown OG

aka Crown OG Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 47 reviews

Crown OG

Crown OG is an indica strain that stays true to its OG roots with a sweet pine aroma and potent euphoric effects. While Crown OG may take a toll on your memory and cognitive sharpness, its crushing THC content is perfect for patients suffering severe pain or insomnia. This strain took 1st place in the 2015 High Times Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Indica Concentrate,” earning the victorious stripes its name sets forth.

Effects

29 people reported 239 effects
Relaxed 75%
Happy 65%
Euphoric 58%
Uplifted 55%
Sleepy 51%
Insomnia 37%
Depression 34%
Stress 34%
Pain 27%
Anxiety 27%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 10%
Headache 6%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

47

