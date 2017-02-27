ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Crunch Berry Kush
Hybrid

4.5 46 reviews

Crunch Berry Kush

aka Crunchberry Kush

Calculated from 46 reviews

Crunch Berry Kush

Crunch Berry Kush from Encanto Green Cross is “Chong Certified” hybrid strain that brings blissful relaxation to mind and body. Much like the popular cereal that lends this strain its name, Crunch Berry Kush has a sweet fruity aroma counterbalanced by a hint of spice. 

32 people reported 309 effects
Relaxed 81%
Euphoric 71%
Happy 65%
Giggly 37%
Sleepy 37%
Stress 43%
Anxiety 43%
Pain 37%
Depression 34%
Insomnia 34%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 15%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

46

