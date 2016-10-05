ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.6 125 reviews

Crystal Coma

Crystal Coma

Crystal Coma is a rare sativa-dominant hybrid from California that induces deep, trance-like effects. Its name foreshadows the debilitating relaxation to come, a long-lasting calm that shuts off mental overactivity. Pastel green breaks through this sativa’s thick blanket of crystal trichomes that contributes to its staggeringly high THC content of up to 26 percent. Crystal Coma’s genetics are long lost, but myth has it that the origins lie in Cheese and Skunk #1. Anxiety, PTSD, pain, and sleeplessness are no match for Crystal Coma’s potency, a medicine that is highly recommended for nighttime use. Crystal Coma took 3rd place in the 2014 L.A. Cannabis Cup.

Effects

Euphoric 70%
Uplifted 58%
Happy 55%
Relaxed 50%
Energetic 40%
Stress 36%
Depression 34%
Pain 24%
Anxiety 24%
Headaches 20%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 11%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%

Reviews

125

Avatar for OGmeek
Member since 2017
Holy fuck I am higher than a giraffes gash! I am laying in bed, floating through the universe in rocket ship made of solely cotton and feather.. and believe I have come up with the answer to the age old question "What's next for evolution?". See, I believe the only thing left for us humans to do on...
GigglyUplifted
Avatar for KCDimples
Member since 2014
My boyfriend and I have been smoking this all weekend, and we've agreed that it's our favorite strain. It smells a little like coffee, but it has a spicey taste with a hit of a diesel flavor. Makes your body tingly, and definitely causes the giggles.
ArousedEnergeticGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for dann310
Member since 2014
Wow, this is a really rare strain, it's so powerful that I can't even describe it. First thing you feel is happiness and energy. Then u get really hungry. If u don't eat, u will be in a come *KaBooM*
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for getAbongarong
Member since 2015
Crystal comaaa, I am in a crystal coma. Ridiculously hard-hitting for a sativa, I picked up some of this bc the reviews on leafly made it sound cool. Effects: initially there's an intense rush of relaxation/happiness/euphoria. This is one of the most euphoric strains I've ever had actually. Then a l...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for alphamedicinc
Member since 2015
Almost identical to supersilver haze, but with an added cheesyness(in a good way)!!! Very well rounded sativa that mist indica smokers could appreciate;)
CreativeEuphoricTinglyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Cheese
parent
Strain
Crystal Coma

Most popular in