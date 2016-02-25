Crystalberry is an indica-dominant cannabis strain crossed using two popular and well-loved strains, Sensi Star and DJ Short’s Blueberry. Your senses will instantly notice the notes of sweet blueberry and lemon throughout. The effects are led by a long-lasting euphoric buzz followed by full-body relaxation help you manage pain and tension.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
6
Find Crystalberry nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Crystalberry nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Crystalberry
Hang tight. We're looking for Crystalberry nearby.