  3. Crystalberry
Indica

4.7 6 reviews

Crystalberry

Crystalberry

Crystalberry is an indica-dominant cannabis strain crossed using two popular and well-loved strains, Sensi Star and DJ Short’s Blueberry. Your senses will instantly notice the notes of sweet blueberry and lemon throughout. The effects are led by a long-lasting euphoric buzz followed by full-body relaxation help you manage pain and tension.

Lineage

DJ Short Blueberry
Sensi Star
Crystalberry

