Da Vinci Cake
Da Vinci Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Da Vinci Cake is a citrus-forward, sativa-dominant strain bred by Extix. It combines the sweet and sour terps of Lemon Tree and London Pound Cake for a dessert strain you can have any time of the day. Expect giggles and tingles with this one, and notes of butter and wood on the inhale. It often tests at 25% THC. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Da Vinci Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
