stock photo similar to Dank Strainger
HybridTHC 37%CBD —
Dank Strainger
write a review
The marijuana strain Dank Strainger reported crosses OG Kush with Grape Gas. Leafly has seen it from the growers Wild Light in California. Dank Strainger smells like a baked fruit dessert—sweet and scrumptious; with a little tropical zest. The Dank Strainger cannabis strain has hybrid indica effects.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Dank StraingerOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Dank Strainger products near you
Similar to Dank Strainger near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—