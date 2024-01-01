stock photo similar to Dank Strainger
HybridTHC 37%CBD

Dank Strainger

The marijuana strain Dank Strainger reported crosses OG Kush with Grape Gas. Leafly has seen it from the growers Wild Light in California. Dank Strainger smells like a baked fruit dessert—sweet and scrumptious; with a little tropical zest. The Dank Strainger cannabis strain has hybrid indica effects.

