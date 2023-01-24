Daphne
Daphne effects are mostly calming.
Daphne is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by GoodGood Garden. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Daphne - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Daphne strain effects
Daphne strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
