Dawgfather OG, or simply “The Dawgfather,” is an indica-dominant hybrid created by AlphaKronik Genes capable of massive plant production and a healthier-than-average yield. With its high potency, this strain contends well with chronic pain, insomnia, Crohn's, and anxiety. Expect traditional notes of gas/chemicals, Kush, and some funkiness. Dawgfather OG offers a strong buzz with nuance worth exploring.
