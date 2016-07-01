ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Dawgfather OG
Hybrid

4.3 10 reviews

Dawgfather OG

Dawgfather OG

Dawgfather OG, or simply “The Dawgfather,” is an indica-dominant hybrid created by AlphaKronik Genes capable of massive plant production and a healthier-than-average yield. With its high potency, this strain contends well with chronic pain, insomnia, Crohn's, and anxiety. Expect traditional notes of gas/chemicals, Kush, and some funkiness. Dawgfather OG offers a strong buzz with nuance worth exploring. 

 

Lineage

First strain parent
Sin City Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Dawgfather OG

