HybridTHC 27%CBD

Dawgy Treats

Dawgy Treats is a hybrid weed strain bred by Hydrus Hydroponics from a genetic cross of Chem 4 x Forum Cookies. Dawgy Treats packs the euphoria of Cookies with Chem’s focusing buzz; tight green buds give whiffs of earthy kush and a chemical sweetness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dawgy Treats, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

