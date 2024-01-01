stock photo similar to Desi
HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%

Desi

Desi is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Kush and a select Panjab region strain. Desi is a rare and exotic strain that originates from India and offers a stimulating and uplifting high. Desi is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Desi effects include euphoria, creativity, and energy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Desi when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Five Rivers Cannabis, Desi features flavors like citrus, berry, and spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Desi typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Desi is a great strain for daytime use, as it can boost your mood and productivity without causing anxiety or paranoia. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Desi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



