stock photo similar to Detroit Diesel
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 19.5%CBD

Detroit Diesel

Detroit Diesel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between NYC Diesel and Cinderella 99. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Detroit Diesel is 19.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Detroit Diesel typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Detroit Diesel’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Detroit Diesel, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Detroit Diesel

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Detroit Diesel products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Detroit Diesel near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight