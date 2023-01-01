Devil's Drip
aka Devils Drip, Devil Drip
Devils Drip is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sherb and Red Pop. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Devils Drip is known to have a THC content of around 22%, making this strain a versatile choice suitable for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Devils Drip features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Devils Drip typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Devils Drips effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Devils Drip, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
