ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Diesel Dough
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Diesel Dough

Hybrid

4.6 14 reviews

Diesel Dough

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

Diesel Dough

Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Diesel Dough is a cross between a female Sour Diesel and a male Do-Si-Dos. The qualities of Sour Diesel shine through with its strong taste and uplifting high, while the Do-Si-Dos genetics increase bud size and resin production, adding purple hues and an OG funk. Diesel Dough is a great rework of a classic strain that celebrates quality genetics and the history of cannabis.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

14

Show all

Avatar for Ganjafarmer915
Member since 2018
Very uplifting and euphoric strain, thick glistening resinous buds, with amazing aroma and flavor punch the taste is strong of diesel with hints of dough similar to cookies strains. Diesel dough will help you tackle any challenge and have you high as the clouds looking down upon yourself.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for wayniac917
Member since 2014
Stuff is Awesome. I've had both the flower and the shatter. STINKS! No hiding this strain. The shatter is better IMO, like most. Very euphoric, happy high with no couch lock. Ideal for any time of the day usage. Good for depression, but using too much may end up in dizziness or paranoia. Overall 4.5...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for smokingman420
Member since 2014
Damn!! Grabbed a little bit from Theory and it rocks! Smoked a J feeling euphoric talkative n happy. Good head high with just a touch of body relaxation.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Deepsmoke420
Member since 2019
Diesel dough from euphoria wellness has got to b one of my favorite strains, the taste is strong with diesel as well the aroma an the high is very euphoric an great for daytime use One of my favorite diesel strains next to sour gorilla
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkative
Avatar for mizzoh
Member since 2016
Diesel Dough by Culta, THC 24.7% This is a really nice uplifting strain. Sticky buds are coated with frosty crystals. I just vaped a bowl and I’m feeling good. Feel like I want to get stuff done. Works well on my pain and anxiety. I tried this strain first in a disposable Rythm pen and it was very...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Diesel Dough nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Diesel Dough nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Do-Si-Dos
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Diesel Dough

Products with Diesel Dough

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Diesel Dough nearby.

Most popular in