Dior
Dior is a luxurious hybrid cannabis train made from a genetic cross between (Gelato 41 x OG) x Headlights, bred by Fountainhead Seeds. Dior buds are fit for a department store, with robust, deep violet buds highlighted with green and neon orange hairs—all under a bedazzling of calyxes. Dior leads with classic Gelato flavors of pastry diesel, paired with the earthen berry of its Northern Lights heritage, and makes a great accessory to any activity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dior, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to DiorOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Dior products near you
Similar to Dior near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—