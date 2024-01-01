write a review
The Woo is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Colors by Cultivar that combines Dior x Jealousy, our 2022 strain of the year. The Woo might make you woozy with its intense sedative properties, but it can also alleviate stress, nausea, and pain. Its lanky buds mix green, purple, and amber hairs, rich with that familiar gassy sweetness and kushy cream palate of the Cookies family. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Woo, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to The WooOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop The Woo products near you
Similar to The Woo near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—