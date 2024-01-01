stock photo similar to Dirty Hippy
IndicaTHC 20%CBD

Dirty Hippy

Dirty Hippy is an indica cannabis strain bred by Bodhi Seeds from a cross of Afgooey x Blockhead. It has a sharp, herbal palate with notes of pine and citrus, due to its prevalence of pinene and humulene terpenes. Dirty Hippy has intense, body-tingling effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dirty Hippy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

