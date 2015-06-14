Disney Blue is a mood-lifting hybrid strain appropriately named after the “happiest place on earth.” Bred in Temecula, CA by Greenleaf Genetics Collective, Disney Blue inherits the sweet aroma of DJ Short Blueberry and the blissful, uplifting effects of a Blue Dream parent sourced from Oaksterdam University. With an intensely flavorful burst of fruit and blueberry, this hybrid awakens happiness in the mind and tranquility throughout the body.
