Do-Si-Pie
aka Dosi Pie
Do-Si-Pie effects are mostly calming.
Do-Si-Pie potency is lower THC than average.
Do-Si-Pie, also known as "Dosi Pie," is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Do-Si-Pie - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Do-Si-Pie sensations
Do-Si-Pie helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 14% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
