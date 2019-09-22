- Herbal
- Peppery
- Citrus
An award-winning strain from Rare Dankness Seed Bank, Doc’s OG is a cross of the famously potent Face Off OG and their very own Rare Dankness #1. With OG genetics shining through, consumers can expect a piney fuel-flavored strain with dense trichome-drenched buds that blanket the room with its diesel scent. Doc’s OG produces a high that goes straight to the head then leaves you in a state of full-body relaxation.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
Similar strains
Lineage
Products with Doc’s OG
