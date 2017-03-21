Doctor Doctor by Vodis USA is a high-CBD sativa-dominant phenotype of the landrace Malawi. This cannabinoid power plant has been known to generate over 20% CBD and approximately 1-2.5% THC. With this medicinal ratio, Doctor Doctor provides potent wellness driven effects that settle nausea, reduce inflammation, and abate anxiety all while preserving mental clarity. Overall, Doctor Doctor is the perfect choice for consumers seeking a smooth, flavorful smoke with the potential to ease both physical and mental stresses.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
6
Find Doctor Doctor nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Doctor Doctor nearby.
Lineage
Products with Doctor Doctor
Hang tight. We're looking for Doctor Doctor nearby.